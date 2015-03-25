Thirteen Not Unlucky For Gaviria

Thirteen was not unlucky for Quick Step’s Fernando Gaviria as he recorded his second successive stage win and his fourth in the 100 th edition of the Giro D’Italia.

Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin’s started the day in the maglia rosa and he led out the other 184 riders, minus Geraint Thomas on a flat 167km stage from Reggio Emillia to Tortona.

Pavel Brutt (Gazprom - Rusvelo), Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates), Vincenzo Albanese (Bardiani CSF) and Johann Van Zyl (Dimension Data) attacked as soon as the flag dropped and were quickly 2.12 ahead.

Van Zyl dropped back to the bunch, leaving the trio with a lead of 1.33 after forty kilometres.

Albanese took the first sprint and the trio kept going. They were still 37 seconds ahead with 27kms to go but five kilometres later, it was all over and the peloton were back together.

Under the flam rouge and Andre Greipel was in a prime position but Fernando Gaviria came up and won his fourth stage of this race in a time of 3.47.45 ahead of Irishman Sam Bennett of Bora Hansgrohe and Jasper Stuyven of Trek-Segafredo Roberto Ferrari of UAE Team Emirates and Ryan Gibbons of Dimension Data,

Tom Dumoulin keeps his lead in the race.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

