Third World Champions Title For Peter Sagan

Peter Sagan has won the Men’s Road Race at the 2017 UCI World Road Race Championships in Bergen, Norway to become World Champion for the third successive time.

A 267.5km punishing course around Bergen on a 19.1km circuit including eleven climbs of Salmon Hill on a cloudy morning saw Willem Jakobus Smit(South Africa), Alexey Vermeulen (USA), Matti Manninen (Finland), Kim Magnusson (Sweden), Andrey Amador (Costa Rica), Conor Dunne (Ireland), Sean McKenna (Ireland), Elchin Asadov (Azerbaijan), Eugert Zhupa (Albania) and Salaheddine Mraouni (Morocco) get away in the early kilometres and take a lead of over ten minutes.





With eleven laps or 210kms to go, that lead was down to 8.30 to a peloton which included a British team that did not include the likes of Chris Froome or former World Champion Mark Cavendish.





As the race got to the seven laps to go mark, the lead dropped below four minutes and was down to two minutes with one hundred kilometres to go and Willem Jakobus Smit (South Africa), Alexey Vermeulen (USA), Kim Magnusson (Sweden), Andrey Amador (Costa Rica), Conor Dunne (Ireland), Sean McKenna (Ireland) in the lead, a minute ahead of Maxime Belkov.