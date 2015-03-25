 

Third Straight Tour Of Turkey Stage Win For Super Sam Bennett

12 October 2017 02:58

Irishman Sam Bennett of Bora Hansgrohe made it three wins out of three when he took the win on the third stage of the 53rd Presidential Tour Of Turkey.

Stage Three was a 128.6km stage from Fethiye to Marmaris and had Sam Bennett of Bora Hansgrohe in the leader’s jersey after his victories in the opening two stages.

Ferit Can Samli (Turkish national team) and Gregory Daniel (Trek-Segafredo), were the first to break and were joined by Thomas Deruette (WB Veranclassic).

After ten kilometres, they were 3.30 ahead and another tweleve kilometres later, they had a lead of 4.30 over Lincoln Silva who was the lone chaser and 6.30 over the peloton.

Silva was reeled in by the peloton before Deruette took the first climb of the day and the five points on the Category 2 climb after 32.9kms. There was a single point for Mirco Maestri to keep him in the red jersey.

Samli took the intermediate sprint as the gap started to fall and was down to 2.14 with just over 51kms to go.

Twenty kilometres later and the gap was under a minute and at 42 seconds as Greg Daniel took the points at the Beauty Sprint and then went off on his own, unhappy at the lack of work from Samli and Deruette who were swept up by the peloton, leaving Daniel with a forty second lead with twenty kilometres to go.

Onto the climb which went past Sedir Island and Daniel was still twenty seconds ahead. However, the pace in the peloton was raised yet again and a wave to the cameras by Daniel meant that his long time on the front was finally over with just over ten kilometres remaining.

Eduardo Zardini of Bardiani, led the way up the climb until he too was reeled in.

Under the flam rouge and onto the paving stones, with Bora and Trek at the front. Sam Bennett was in third wheel and made his move to take the win in 3.25.25 and retain his lead in the race. 

Edward Theuns was second with Consonni in third place.







