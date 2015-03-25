 

Third Place For Froome Is Enough

22 July 2017 04:42
Chris Froome needs only to finish the final stage to   win the 104th Tour De France.

The final day of competitive racing had come down to a 22.5km time trial which started and finished in the Orange Velodrome in Marseilles.

Lantern Rouge Luke Rowe of Team Sky was first down the ramp at 13.50 local time on a course which saw a road put on top of the pitch.

Rowe finished in 31.09, setting the time to beat and beaten it soon was with Phinney coming home in
29.21 and Maciej Bodnar of Bora Hansgohe in 28.15.

Michael Kwiatkowski came within a second of Bodnar's time.

At 17.04, Chris Froome started and was second at the first checkpoint and fourth at the second.

Rigoberto Uran finished in 28.46 and Romain Bardet in 30.18, meaning a better time for Froome and the race was his.

Froome finished six seconds down on Bodnar's time to finish third and all he needs to do is to finish tomorrow's stage in Paris to win the race.

Source: DSG

