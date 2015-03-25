Third Oro Y Paz Stage Win For Gaviria

Fernando Gaviria of Quick-Step completed a hat-trick of wins with victory on stage three of Colombia Oro Y Paz.





Stage Three was a 163.2km stage from Palmiria to Buga and had a three-man break - consisting of Felix Baron, Brayan Ramirez and Mauro Richeze went away.





Richeze took the two sprints as the break was around the 1.30 mar before the break was ended and the peloton were controlling things on the front with ten kilometres to go.





There was a crash in the final kilometre as Fernando Gaviria took the win in 3.30.05.





Second was Malucci with Molano third.









