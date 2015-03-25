Third 2017 TDF Stage Win For Marcel Kittel

Marcel Kittel of Quick Step has won the seventh stage of the 104 th Tour De France.

Team Sky’s Chris Froome was again the leader for this 213.5km stage from Troyes to Nuit Saint Georges, which was hosting the race for the first time.

Speaking about the stage, Geraint Thomas said to letour.com: "Today is the same as yesterday. It's about staying out of trouble, to stay in the ball and try to stay at the front if it gets windy. Mainly the chase is left to the sprinters. We're off to the start to see if it's a right break. With no more than 4 or 5 riders it's good. And then you leave it to them (the sprinters). Even if we gave the jersey to a lesser rider, so to speak, it would not be a problem."

Maxime Bouet (Fortuneo-Oscaro) was the first to attack and he was soon joined by Manuele Mori (UAE), Yohann Gène (Direct Energie) and Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale) in a break which was three minutes ahead after eight kilometres.

The gap was still at three minutes with 170kms left and on a hot day, it was at 2.26 as Mori was first at the sprint at Chanceaux with 104kms to go.

Bouet was first over the category four climb at côte d'Urcy to take the single point.

The gap was dropping all the time and was at twenty seconds with 20.8kms remaining.

Ten kilometres later and the gap was still nudging twenty seconds on the country roads heading into Nuit Saint Georges.

With six kilometres later, the quartet accepted their fate and sat up as the sprint trains surged forwards.

Under the flam rouge and Quick Step were on the front. Dimension Data brought up Edvald Boasson-Hagan and he went over the line in a photo finish with Marcel Kittel who was given the win in 5.03.18, his third of this race and second in two successive stages,. Third was Michael Matthews, followed by Kristoff and Degenkolb. Dan McLay finished tenth.





Chris Froome keeps his lead in the race.











