Third 2017 La Vuelta Win For Matteo Trentin

Matteo Trentin of Quick Step t ook the win on stage thirteen for his third victory in the 2017 Vuelta a España.

Stage thirteen took the riders on a 198.4km stage from Coin, midway between Malaga and Marbella to Tomares and had Chris Froome of Team Sky in the leader’s jersey with a lead of now less than a minute.

A break of Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) and Arnaud Courteille (FDJ) and Alessandro De Marchi (BMC).

Villella took the points on the first climb and then dropped back to the peloton who had been around four minutes behind but were 2.15 down with sixty kilometres to go.

Omar Fraile abandoned leaving Dimension Data with only three riders in the race as the gap fell to 31 seconds to De Marchi, who was up front on his own, with 11kms remaining on a warm sunny day where temperatures were around thirty degrees.

De Marchi was caught and the sprint was on. The riders started on the uphill finish with Adam Hansen leading and then Bob Jungels.

Lutsenko went but dropped a gear and his chance was over and Matteo Trentin in the Green Jersey took the win in 4.25.13 by a bike length from Gianni Moscon with Chris Froome finishing seventh and keeping his race lead.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.