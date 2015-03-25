Theuns Hunting Tour Of Turkey Wins

The Trek-Segafredo rider Edward Theuns, known as “Looney Theuns,” is always smiling, always joking. His Twitter headline is a mock up of a Looney Toons cartoon. But make no mistake: a formidable sprinter with a classics pedigree, the 26 year old Ghent native comes to next week's Presidential Tour of Turkey (2.UWT, 10-15 October) – TUR for short – with stage wins in mind:“It's WorldTour which is really important for me and the team, and for me a win is really important, even if it is just to have the feeling of winning. I won in the BinckBank Tour, and at that moment you have all the things going through your head and coming together, and you only have this feeling when you win. I think it's important to to keep having that feeling once in a while, so I really would like to win a stage there if its possible.”As the TUR approaches, he says, “The legs are pretty good. I came out of the Vuelta [a España] really good and I have the feeling that my basic level is much better since the Vuelta. My climbing is going really good and maybe my sprinting is a little less sharp that normal, but the form is pretty good, but at the end of the season sometimes it's more mentally that makes it really hard to go training.”In Turkey, he leads a strong Trek-Segafredo team.“Boy [Van Poppel] is there, [Marco] Coledan is there, [Jarlinson] Pantano is there, so I think we have a pretty good team to go for some sprints, and if there is a little bit of climbing also so then Pantano can maybe do a good job. He started the season in Australia, he's done the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España, so I think for him it's already a long season and it's really tough job to keep mentally fresh for this race. But, I mean, he's a guy with a lot of class , so I think, if he can reload one more time, he can achieve a good result.”A stage win would be the perfect end to a consistent but not an outstanding year. His only win of 2017 was at Lanaken on 10 August, in stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour (the former Eneco Tour), 24 hours after finishing second to Peter Sagan. At Three Days of De Panne in April, he finished second in stage 2 behind Alexander Kristoff, by the smallest of margins, and ahead of Marcel Kittel, third. Then, days later, he took the standout result of his season: eighth place in Paris-Roubaix.Frustratingly, however, Edward Theuns' notoriety rests not so much on his battles with the sprinters and the classics specialists as on his rides in the two Grand Tours he has ridden.At the 2016 Tour de France, he finished fifth in the bunch sprint on Day 1, at Omaha Beach, and took the white jersey of the Best Young Rider. Three top-10 finishes followed before the notorious, windy time trial between Bourg-Saint-Andeol and Le Caverne de Pont d'Arc (Stage 13). In gale force winds, he crashed and suffered a serious fracture to the T12 vertebra. It ended his season. It could have ended his career. The screws were finally removed from his back in early May, but in his first race back, the Tour of Belgium, a touch of wheels in the final 150 meters threw him full-force to the ground. A physiotherapist trained at Ghent University, he knew exactly what was at stake: “It was a crash test for my back,” he joked. “And my back passed the test. Phew."In August he started the second Grand Tour of his career, the 2017 Vuelta a España. Fourth in stages two and four, the stage win would not come. Then, during Stage 12, from Motril to Antequera Los Dólmenes, the Belgian joined the breakaway and built a substantial lead. Behind him, Contador attacked. Theuns literally stopped at the roadside to await his leader, before riding a two-man time trial which gained Contador 22 seconds on his podium rivals (42 seconds on Chris Froome, who fell twice in the latter part of the stage). On Stage 19, they tried the same tactic on the road to Gijón, although that day, the move was neutralised.“After the stuff with Contador, it was quite nice to have some attention, because I do my job and do it as well as possible. I'm proud of some of the things I've achieved on my bike, and I think I can do even better, so I just keep focusing on myself and keep progressing.“Even so, sometimes I have the feeling that some guys underestimate me. Before the World Championships, I can understand that I wasn't among the nine names because in Belgium it's really hard, but I was really disappointed not to be even on the long list. The reason was that the route was too hard, but I think I'm a rider who can survive a climb. Sometimes people don't see this. But I try to do my own career, and at home I have the white jersey of the Tour de France hanging up in the living room among my trophies and, if I look at all I've achieved, I'm really proud of it.“I'm only getting stronger, so for me it's important I know what I've done, I know the path I've followed, and I think that's the important thing. OK, it's nice if you have appreciation from other people, but I think the first person to do it for has to be yourself.”A stage win in Turkey would turn a consistent season into an outstanding one – and be the perfect way to say goodbye to his current team, Trek-Segafredo: in 2018 he joins Team Sunweb, with a two-year contract.10 Oct. Stage 1 - Alanya › Kemer (170k)11 Oct. Stage 2 - Kumlica › Fethiye (205k)12 Oct. Stage 3 - Fethiye › Marmaris (205k)13 Oct. Stage 4 - Marmaris › Selcuk (135k)14 Oct. Stage 5 - Selcuk › Izmir (180k)15 Oct. Stage 6 - Istanbul › Istanbul (135k)