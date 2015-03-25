Theuns And Vervaeke Join Team Sunweb

Team Sunweb are proud to reveal the latest two signings to their WorldTour roster as Louis Vervaeke (BEL) and Edward Theuns (BEL) who will join the team from next season onwards. The duo will ride in the team's colours for both the 2018 and 2019 season.



Team Sunweb have recognised the potential of Vervaeke and Theuns over the previous years and their addition to the team will add strength to their WorldTour roster for the coming two racing seasons. Vervaeke is a promising climber with versatile qualities that will provide important support with Team Sunweb's general classification ambitions, whilst also getting the space to take steps of development in this area himself. Theuns, a talented classics rider with fast legs, has taken some strong results throughout his professional career which demonstrate his sheer power on the bike. These results include second places at Scheldeprijs and Dwars door Vlaanderen in 2015 and most recently a stage win at the BinckBank Tour.



Speaking of joining the team Vervaeke said: "I am thrilled to be joining Team Sunweb for the next two seasons. Their success through this season has been brilliant and I'm excited to play a part of that for the coming years. In the mountains I want to be of added value and hope to learn a lot from the current GC riders in the team. I feel that this challenge, way of working and professional structure at Team Sunweb is precisely what I need and I am very pleased with the opportunity. My first aim will be to come back up to my previous level after a year with bad luck and then I hope to show my full potential. I am very much looking forward to pulling the jersey on at the start of 2018.”



Theuns said: "I am very happy to join Team Sunweb. I have gotten to know the team during our talks over the previous years and I feel like now is the right time to make the move across to Team Sunweb. The most important reason for my decision is how the team operates and how they strengthen their riders to bring them to a higher level. Together with the team I hope for many successes, with a focus on the Flemish races. On top of this, our goal is to add strength to the lead-out and develop my sprint further, which I feel like is entirely achievable with fast men around me and the knowledge within the team. I am confident I can make the next step in my career at Team Sunweb."



Team Sunweb coach Marc Reef (NED) said: "We're pleased to welcome both Louis and Edward into the team. Louis has already been professional for a few years and is still very young at only 23 years old. He will strengthen our GC squad bringing crucial support and and we want to work together with him over the coming years and continue to develop his strengths on the climbs and GC to grow step-by-step to go for the classification in the future himself.



"Edward is someone who we have been following for quite some time and we are really happy to start our cooperation. He is a strong classics rider who we believe can take steps forward when working within the team's structure. He will be our leader in the Flemish classics and his power will be of added value to the team's sprint train."















