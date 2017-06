The Tour De France On ITV4

England's 3-2 defeat to France on Tuesday featured the Three Lions' first encounter with the new system of video assistant referees (VARs).

The Premier League fixtures for 2017/18 were announced this morning.

With next season's Premier League fixture list revealed, managers and their coaching staff will have already started putting plans in

The British and Irish Lions are deep into their preparation for the Test series against New Zealand, with four matches now under their belt.

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.

You can watch the race on ITV4 at the following times with Ned Boulting, Gary Imlach and David Millar all providing commentary and analysis:

ITV4 have announced their coverage of the 2017 Tour De France.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker