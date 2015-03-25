The Tour De France In Numbers

2 distinctive jerseys:
The Sunweb team won the Green Jersey in Paris, thanks to Michael Matthews and the Polka dot Jersey was donned by Warren Barguil; they also succeed the Tinkoff team, which pulled off the same double last year with Sagan (Green) and Majka (Polka dot). Barguil also picked up the Super-Combativity award and Matthews and he each won two stages!
3 riders:
FDJ finished the Tour with three riders (Le Gac, Cimolai and Molard). No team lost as many riders since Fassa Bortolo and Gerolsteiner in 2003
4 Tours:
Chris Froome is the only quadruple winner, behind five-time champions (Jacques Anquetil from 1957 to 1964, Eddy Merckx from 1969 to 1974, Bernard Hinault from 1978 to 1985, Miguel Indurain from 1991 to 1995) and ahead of those who won the Grande Boucle three times (Philippe Thys between 1913 and 1920, Louison Bobet 1953-1955 and Greg LeMond from 1986 to 1990).
5 stages:
An excellent total for the French riders (two for Barguil, one for Démare, Calmejane and Bardet), the best result since 2012. Only Marcel Kittel (and thus Germany) did as well this year. The Spaniards, on the other hand, scored no stage victory at all.
17 participations:
Sylvain Chavanel equalled the number of Tours ridden in by American George Hincapie, Germany’s Jens Voigt and Australia’s Stuart O’Grady, while his compatriot and friend Thomas Voeckler retired from pro cycling after his 15th participation.
31 withdrawals:
31 riders didn’t make it to Paris, from the 198 at the start, most were due to crashes. The stars of the peloton were particularly affected this year: Alejandro Valverde (1st stage), Peter Sagan (4th), Mark Cavendish (5th), Arnaud Démare, Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas (9th), Rafal Majka (10th), Philippe Gilbert (16th), Marcel Kittel and Thibaut Pinot (17th) all were forced to end their Tour prematurely.
32 White jerseys:
This is the impressive collection of the Yates family, Simon dominated the standings for the best young rider, this year, and follows his twin brother Adam who won the honour in 2016.
54 seconds:
Never was the gap between Christopher Froome and his runner-up (Rigoberto Uran) so small at the conclusion of his four titles on the Champs Élysées.
167th:
Luke Rowe from the Sky team, finished last on a Tour de France won by his leader, Chris Froome. Riders at the two extremities of the general classification from the same team has not happened in 50 years… This didn’t get in the way of the British squad from winning, for the first time, the Tour’s team classification!
169 points:
This is the total number of points of the Tour King of the Mountain, Warren Barguil, which is more than double than runner-up Primoz Roglic: such a
dominant performance from the Polka dot Jersey winner had not been accomplished since Richard Virenque in 1995!
Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
Source: DSG