The Tour Campaigns For The Bicycle

THE TOUR CAMPAIGNS FOR BICYCLE
Committed to promoting cycling in all its forms, the Tour de France is launching this year a public relations campaign inviting everyone to ride their bike rather than use a polluting vehicle in their daily travels. Starting on the same day as Paris-Roubaix, four video clips will be regularly aired on the France Télévisions TV stations, highlighting the benefits of cycling in a multitude of areas, illustrated with scenes of daily life. Frequently faster, clearly healthier, for sure less expensive and always cleaner than other means of transportation, cycling is an ideal solution in the urban world, both collectively and individually. « We have everything to gain », summarizes the campaign slogan that will also be broadcasted on the radio, in print media and for the web.
