The TDF Sprinters Suit

Le coq sportif, official partner to the Tour de France, has designe innovative high-tech performance equipment for the race leaders, adapted to each stage type.
This edition of the Tour de France starts with an individual time trial, followed by a succession of bumpy and flat stages. In these stages, which will also be full of weather challenges, the riders will need ultra-lightweight, aerodynamic gear to make up for it.
For the points leader, le Coq Sportif has created a suit with a jersey top and time trial tights. The pattern was redesigned, and the parts are sewn together to form a single suit. The jersey top is made of a high-tech mesh material blend for optimum breathability and perspiration wicking, and, thanks to two-way stretch fabric, the tights encourage gradual compression without hindering the muscles’ effort.
The chamois is slightly thicker than in the time trial suit. The sprinter’s suit has a full zipper so it stays in place better
The Aude « savoir-faire »
The Aube is in the spotlight this year, with capital city Troyes hosting the finish line of stage 6 and the starting point for stage 7.
It was in this department, in Romilly-sur-Seine, that le Coq Sportif, official equipment sponsor of the Tour de France, was founded in 1882. In 2010, the brand moved its textile development centre and production workshop back there to develop the prototype for the 2012 Yellow Jersey, to mark the brand’s return to the legendary cycling race in 2012. The brand employs more than 100 textile workers in the region, a number that continues to grow every season.
The brand’s cycling products, including the Tour de France yellow jersey, the sprinter’s suit, the ultra-light jerseys, and the made-to- measure time trial suit are all products of the development centre in Romilly- sur-Seine. The designers, pattern makers, and prototype designers work together on the jerseys and suits worn by the Tour leaders. Once again this season, the spotlight is on French savoir-faire.
Today, almost all the brand’s textile raw materials are developed in France, with respect for traditional Aube savoir-faire. Le Coq Sportif’s added value lies in the quality of its raw materials. The cotton is knit in Troyes, the materials are dyed in Troyes, and the fabric pieces are assembled in the Mediterranean regions of Morocco, in Portugal for ultra-high-tech products, or in Romilly-sur-Seine, a small town in the Aube.
Source: DSG