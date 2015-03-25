 

The TDF Sprinters Suit

06 July 2017 03:24

Le coq sportif, official partner to the Tour de France, has designe innovative high-tech performance equipment for the race leaders, adapted to each stage type. 

 

 

This edition of the Tour de France starts with an individual time trial, followed by a succession of bumpy and flat stages. In these stages, which will also be full of weather challenges, the riders will need ultra-lightweight, aerodynamic gear to make up for it.

 

For the points leader, le Coq Sportif has created a suit with a jersey top and time trial tights. The pattern was redesigned, and the  parts  are  sewn  together  to form a single suit. The jersey top is made of a high-tech mesh material blend for optimum breathability and perspiration wicking, and, thanks to two-way stretch fabric, the tights encourage gradual compression without hindering the muscles’ effort.

 

The chamois is slightly thicker than in the time trial suit. The sprinter’s suit has a full zipper so it stays in place better

 

 

 

 

 

The Aude « savoir-faire »

 

The Aube is in the spotlight this year, with capital city Troyes hosting the finish line of stage 6 and the starting point for stage 7.

 

It was in this department, in Romilly-sur-Seine, that le Coq Sportif, official equipment sponsor of the Tour de France, was founded in 1882. In 2010, the brand moved its textile development centre and production workshop back there to develop the prototype for the 2012 Yellow Jersey, to mark the brand’s return to the legendary cycling race in 2012. The brand employs more than 100 textile workers in the region, a number that continues to grow every season.

 

The brand’s cycling products, including the Tour de France yellow jersey, the sprinter’s suit, the ultra-light jerseys, and the made-to- measure time trial suit are all products of the development centre in Romilly- sur-Seine. The designers, pattern makers, and prototype designers work together on the jerseys and suits worn by the Tour leaders. Once again this season, the spotlight is on French savoir-faire.

 

Today, almost all the brand’s textile raw materials are developed in France, with respect for traditional Aube savoir-faire. Le Coq Sportif’s added value lies in the quality of its raw materials. The cotton is knit in Troyes, the materials are dyed in Troyes, and the fabric pieces are assembled in the Mediterranean regions of Morocco, in Portugal for ultra-high-tech products, or in Romilly-sur-Seine, a small town in the Aube.

 

 

 

 

Source: DSG

Feature How the Lions have fared in past series deciders

How the Lions have fared in past series deciders...

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature United set to beat Chelsea to Lukaku signing, PSG launch bid for Liverpool star - Transfer News

United set to beat Chelsea to Lukaku signing, PSG ...

Manchester United are ready to beat Chelsea to the signing of Belgium striker ROMELU LUKAKU from Everton with the Daily

Feature 5 of Kevin Pietersen

5 of Kevin Pietersen's most memorable innings in E...

Kevin Pietersen has said this year's NatWest T20 Blast could well be his final professional cricketing stint in England.

Feature 5 things we learned from Andy Murray

5 things we learned from Andy Murray's victory ove...

Andy Murray is through to the third round of Wimbledon for the 12th time after a 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Dustin Brown.

Feature Talking points from day three at Wimbledon

Talking points from day three at Wimbledon...

Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal reached round three, Johanna Konta came through an epic three-hour battle and Wimbledon was invaded by ants.

Feature Transfer News - Lukaku, Morata and Rooney feature

Transfer News - Lukaku, Morata and Rooney feature...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAY The Sun reports Manchester United captain WAYNE ROONEY has been left out of the club's pre-season