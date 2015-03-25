The TDF Sprinters Suit

Le coq sportif, official partner to the Tour de France, has designe innovative high-tech performance equipment for the race leaders, adapted to each stage type.

The chamois is slightly thicker than in the time trial suit. The sprinter’s suit has a full zipper so it stays in place better

For the points leader, le Coq Sportif has created a suit with a jersey top and time trial tights. The pattern was redesigned, and the parts are sewn together to form a single suit. The jersey top is made of a high-tech mesh material blend for optimum breathability and perspiration wicking, and, thanks to two-way stretch fabric, the tights encourage gradual compression without hindering the muscles’ effort.

This edition of the Tour de France starts with an individual time trial, followed by a succession of bumpy and flat stages. In these stages, which will also be full of weather challenges, the riders will need ultra-lightweight, aerodynamic gear to make up for it.