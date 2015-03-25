 

The End For The Bike Channel?

07 September 2017 11:45
There are reports tonight, that the Bike Channel which broadcasts twenty four hours a day could be closing on Friday.

Cycling Weekly are amongt those reporting that the channel which started in December 2015 and broadcasts on Sky 464 | Virgin 552 | Freesat 251, could close on Friday.

The channel was put up for sale by it's main shareholder Aser in the summer but attempts to find a buyer have not come off and the station, which has shown a number of races as well as documentaries and features, now seems set to close.




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.

Feature Dele Alli

Dele Alli's career highs and lows...

Dele Alli could face disciplinary action from FIFA after being caught making an obscene gesture on camera during England's

Feature United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool interest in free agent Sagna

United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool in...

Manchester United will again try to sign Gareth Bale next summer, according to The Sun.

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.