The End For The Bike Channel?

There are reports tonight, that the Bike Channel which broadcasts twenty four hours a day could be closing on Friday.





Cycling Weekly are amongt those reporting that the channel which started in December 2015 and broadcasts on Sky 464 | Virgin 552 | Freesat 251, could close on Friday.





The channel was put up for sale by it's main shareholder Aser in the summer but attempts to find a buyer have not come off and the station, which has shown a number of races as well as documentaries and features, now seems set to close.







Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

