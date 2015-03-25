The Cycling World Mourns Michael Goolaerts

Cycling teams, former riders and the media have been sending their condolences to the friends, family and team mates of Veranda's Willem's Michael Goolaerts, who died this evening after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Paris-Roubaix race.









UCI President David Lappartient tweeted: "On behalf of the Union Cycliste Internationale and the cycling family as a whole, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family, team and friends of Michael Goolaerts, who left us too early today. We share their immense sadness."





Tour De Yorkshire tweeted: "Truly heartbreaking to read this. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and teammates from all the Tour de Yorkshire team. RIP Michael."





Thomas Voeckler tweeted: "A beautiful day becomes a horrible one. No words. Everything is useless, it's lame, unfair, disgusting."





Velon CC: "Our thoughts are with Michael’s family, friends and team. We are deeply saddened by this terrible news."





AG2R La Mondiale tweeted: "It is with sadness that we learn this evening of the death of Michael Goolaerts. The whole team @ AG2RLMCyclisme sends his heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives and team @ Snipercycling"





Tour De Poland: "Impossible to find words for such news. Our thoughts and prayers are with Michael, his family and friends."





Fabian Cancellera: "Terrible news RIP Michael Goolaerts. My deep condolences going to his family, friends, and Teammates and the @ Snipercycling crew."





Alberto Contador: "My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Michael Goolaerts, since the end of the race I have not stopped thinking about him."





EF Education First: "We are so sorry to hear of the loss of Michael Goolaerts. Love from # PinkArgyle to Michael's family, friends and the @ Snipercycling team."





Team Sky Tweeted "Everyone at Team Sky is heartbroken by the loss of Michael Goolaerts. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all at @ Snipercycling ."





LottoNL-Jumbo tweeted: "Everyone at Team LottoNL-Jumbo is heartbroken by this incredibly sad news about Michael Goolaerts. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and his team @ Snipercycling ."





Laura Meseguer: "Terrible news. My thoughts are with his family and beloved ones. RIP"





Alejandro Valverde: "A strong hug to family, friends and colleagues of Michael Goolaerts, especially his team @ Snipercycling . Rest in peace."





Quick Step Cycling: "Our thoughts go to the family, friends and team of Michael Goolaerts in these unimaginable moments of sadness! May he rest in peace."





Mitchelton-Scott tweeted: "It is with heavy hearts that we hear this incredibly sad news. Our thoughts are with Michael's family, friends and @ Snipercycling teammates. "





Lotto Soudal: "Devastating news. Our most sincere condolences to the family, friends and team of Michael Goolaerts."





Ned Boulting: "Devastating news. Our most sincere condolences to the family, friends and team of Michael Goolaerts."









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

















Source: DSG

