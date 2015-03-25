Teuns Wins Tour De Wallonie

Dylan Teuns of BMC has won the 38 th Tour De Wallonie.

Dylan Teuns of BMC was again the race leader for this final 182.6km stage from Chièvres to Thuin after three cobbled sections of the category two Mur De Thuin.

There were a few early attacks but they were quickly dealt with and Alexey Gougeard, Lasse Norman Hansen, Morkov, Aerts and Duyn got away after 35kms and were two minutes ahead fifteen kilometres later.

The gap went out to 3.25 with 110kms to go before Hansen took the sprint at Beaumont.

BMC got on the front and the gap dropped to 1.45 and then 1.38 inside the final forty kilometres.

On a sunny afternoon, the gap continued to fall and the five out front only had a twenty five seconds lead with 23kms remaining.

Aerts dropped out of the break which was still hanging on with 8.2kms left.

Gouegeard was the last man in the break whilst down the road, there was a crash with 3.2kms to go which included a Katusha rider on the deck and one in a ditch.

Onto the final climb and Gougeard was caught and Dylan Teuns moved up to third wheel who stayed with Tosh Van Der Sande and then passed the Lotto Soudal rider.

Teuns was away and he took the win in 4.13.01 ahead of Coquard and Van Der Sande to confirm his overall victory in the race.

"With no-one trying to attack, I thought I would have a go," said Teuns who won the race by 52 seconds. "This is my first ever stage race win and I am delighted with it.

