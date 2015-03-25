Teuns Wins Tour De Poland

Dylan Teuns has won the 74 th Tour De Poland.

The BMC rider took the lead for the final 132.5km stage from Bukovina Resort to Bukowina Tatrzanska and it was a stage which saw Peter Sagan with an early attack being joined by Moreno Moser (Astana) leads over the summit ahead of Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal), Diego Rosa (Sky), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac) with Moser taking the first climb.

Sagan and Plaza got clear with Sagan first over the Sierockie with 24kms remaining.

The World Champion took the next climb but Wout Poels was now after him and with 2,3kms left, Sagan was caught.

Tejay Van Garderen led going under the flam rouge but it was Wout Poels who came up to take the win in 03:28:20 ahead of British rider Adam Yates of Orica-Scott and Rafal Majka of Bora-Hansgrohe.

BMC’s Dylan Teuns finished fifth and took the overall victory by two seconds from Rafal Majka.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

