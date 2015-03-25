Teuns Takes Tour De Poland Stage Three Win

BMC’s Dylan Teuns has won the third stage of the 74 th Tour De Poland.

Team Sky’s Danny Van Poppel was the new race leader after his second place on stage for this 167km late afternoon stage from Jaworzno to Szczyrk.

Maxime Monfort, Remi Cavagna, Sebastien Reichenbach, Jose Goncalves, Bert-Jan Lindeman, Maciej Paterski and Adam Stachowiak formed the break after the first intermediate sprint which was taken by Bob Jungels.

Paterski took the second sprint as the lead of the break went out to four minutes as well as the first climb with Reichenback taking the second climb ahead of Paterski.

Ben Hermans of BMC crashed and had to abandon as the lead to the break started to fall and with 37.2km to go, the break was over.

De Plus took the points on the penultimate climb as Zakarin and Rohan Dennis put in attacks on the front before Jack Haig led going up the final climb.

Haig took the points on the climb, going through the ridiculous amount of inflatables which are always a feature of this race and the Orica Scott rider had a lead of seventeen seconds going into the final eight kilometres of the race.

Haig was finally caught with a kilometre to go and it came down to a sprint which saw Dylan Teuns of BMC, who won the recent Tour De Wallonie take the win in 3:51:41 ahead of Bora-Hansgrohe duo of Peter Sagan and Rafal Majka.

Kev Monks for Digital Sport Group

Source: DSG

