 

Teuns Takes Tour De Poland Stage Three Win

31 July 2017 06:19

BMC’s Dylan Teuns has won the third stage of the 74th Tour De Poland.

Team Sky’s Danny Van Poppel was the new race leader after his second place on stage for this 167km late afternoon stage from Jaworzno to Szczyrk.

Maxime Monfort, Remi Cavagna, Sebastien Reichenbach, Jose Goncalves, Bert-Jan Lindeman, Maciej Paterski and Adam Stachowiak formed the break after the first intermediate sprint which was taken by Bob Jungels.

Paterski took the second sprint as the lead of the break went out to four minutes as well as the first climb with Reichenback taking the second climb ahead of Paterski.

Ben Hermans of BMC crashed and had to abandon as the lead to the break started to fall and with 37.2km to go, the break was over.

De Plus took the points on the penultimate climb as Zakarin and Rohan Dennis put in attacks on the front before Jack Haig led going up the final climb.

Haig took the points on the climb, going through the ridiculous amount of inflatables which are always a feature of this race and the Orica Scott rider had a lead of seventeen seconds going into the final eight kilometres of the race.

Haig was finally caught with a kilometre to go and it came down to a sprint which saw Dylan Teuns of BMC, who won the recent Tour De Wallonie take the win in 3:51:41 ahead of Bora-Hansgrohe duo of Peter Sagan and Rafal Majka.

British rider Adam Yates was eighth. Peter Sagan is the new race leader.

 




Kev Monks for Digital Sport Group

Source: DSG

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.

Feature 5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic

5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic...

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has joined Manchester United in deal believed to be in the region of £40million.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will head into the summer break 14 points behind title rival Sebastian Vettel following his impressive sporting gesture

Feature 5 things you may not know about England seamer Toby Roland-Jones

5 things you may not know about England seamer Tob...

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones made a stunning impact with his first spell in an England shirt, taking out South Africa's

Feature Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world champion drops retirement hint

Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world ch...

Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement from boxing on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.