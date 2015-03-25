 

Teuns Snatches Binck Bank Tour Stage Four Win

10 August 2017 03:33

Edward Teuns has won the fourth stage of the Binck Bank Tour.

Formerly the Eneco Tour, stage four of this race was a 154.2km stage starting and finishing in Lanaken, Belgium with Stefan Keung of BMC in the leader’s jersey with a four second lead over Rafal Majka.

The peloton were altogether as Laurens De Vreese took the first Primus Checkpoint sprint.

A break did form and in it were Andre Greipel, Nils Pollitt and Pim Lithghart and they were still 1.25 ahead going into the final fifty kilometres on a rainy day.

However, going into the third crossing of the final line with 27kms left, they were caught and Ian Stannard of Team Sky worked on the front of the peloton until fellow Brit Alex Dowsett of Movistar, jumped off the front of the peloton and went clear with Wanty Group Gobert’s Dion Smith.

They too had their break ended and this time, it was with 4.4kms left. Yves Lampaert then made the dash for home but just before the end, he was caught and Edward Teuns took the win in 3. 24,23 with Marko Kump (UAE Team Emirates) second, Tim Merlier (Verandas Willems-Crelan) third and Peter Sagan fourth. 

Stefan Keung keeps his lead in the race.




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

 

 

Source: DSG

