Teuns Extends Tour De Wallonie Lead

Race leader Dylan Teuns has won the third stage of the 38 th Tour De Wallonie.

Dylan Tuens of BMC was the race leader for this third 182.7km stage from Arlon to Houffailze which had three sprints and six climbs including the Mur Saint-Roch (1km, 10,7% average) at the end .

Fifteen riders got into the break and were thirty seconds clear after thirty-eight kilometres of racing.

Seven kilometres and that break was caught with seven new riders in Aqua Blue Sports’ Conor Dunne, Gougeard, Jansen, Alex Kirsch, Ladagnous, Siskevicius and Vorobyev of Gazprom taking over on the front and taking a lead of 2.39 after 55kms.

Sisikevicius took the first two sprints with Gougeard first over the Côte Le Terme after 56.9kms.

Halfway through the stage and the seven out front were 3.39 ahead and 3.09 on the Côte de Givroulle with 60km left to race.

Into the Province of Luxembourg in South East Belgium and the gap with 40kms left was down to 2.10 on a afternoon of showers.

Dunne and Vorobyev struggled to keep pace with the leaders after Siskevicius had taken the third sprint.

Three riders crashed with 28kms to go for the five riders up front.

Onto the Mur Saint Roch for the first time and only Alexey Gougeard of AG2R and Krisch were left up front as the break, which was only a minute ahead, fractured.

There was just over eight kilometres to go when Gougeard decided to go away on his own as the Lotto Soudal peloton closed to within 51 seconds.

Gougeard got nine seconds ahead of Kirsch and was thirty seconds ahead going under the flam rouge and starting on the Mur Saint Roch for the final time.

Gougeard was caught by the peloton which had the race leader onto the front. Dylan Teuns then attacked and rode away to take the win 4.20.07 ahead of Pacher and Eiking and extend his lead in the race to 32 seconds.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

