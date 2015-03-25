Tenth Anniversary For Vittel At Tour De France

For the past 10 years, VITTEL, Official Water of the Tour, has created a special relationship with the public and has made its mark on the most popular French event.

This year, with a stage finish and departure in Vittel, the bottled water brand wanted to highlight its attachment to the Tour de France in the presence of the official representatives of the city.

As one of the top sponsors, VITTEL offers the 12 million spectators on the side of the road

immersive, playful and interactive experiences through its operation “The Tour is Yours! ".

Conviviality and sharing are values that the brand has in common with the Tour de France and allow to offer fans these unforgettable moments. In 10 years, VITTEL has offered no less than 10 million bottles to the spectators, followers and organizers of the Tour de France.

For VITTEL, the Tour de France is also an opportunity to highlight the importance of good hydration to both the public and cyclists.

VITTEL is naturally associated with the race through various elements such as:

· 2 “refreshment" motorbikes that refuel the breakaway riders. An essential presence when you know that they drink an average of 6l of water per stage.

· Number plates, the true identity card of the riders in order to identify them and to discover their number of victories cumulated during their career in the Tour de France.

· Specific signage that accompanies the last 25 kilometres of the stage and tells the rider that the finish line is near.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group