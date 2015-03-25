 

Tears Of Big Disappointment For Marcel Kittel

19 July 2017 10:05
Marcel Kittel said there was tears of big disappointment as he was forced to abandon the 104th Tour De France.

Kittel crashed after twenty kilometres and due to his injuries, the German who was in the Green Jersey was forced to withdraw.

"Started the Tour with tears of joy & finished with tears of big disappointment," tweeted Kittel.  "Thank you ALL for your support,most of all my Quick Step Floors team!

"Bittersweet to be close to Paris but not to make it.

"But our team still celebrated 5 victories and that makes me fell great & proud."






Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 
Picture copyright of CNS Sport

Source: DSG

