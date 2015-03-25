Teams Announced For Milano-Torino

The first RCS Sport Autumn Classics will be raced on 5 October on an almost identical course to the last edition, when Miguel Angel Lopez won from Michael Woods and Rigoberto Uran. The race starts at San Giuliano Milanese (Sesto Ulteriano) and finishes on the Colle di Superga (climbed twice) after 186km.

Now at its 98th edition – but older than any other bicycle race, having been first run in 1876 – Milano-Torino is 141 years old. Previously won by many great cycling champions, this race – organised by RCS Sport/La Gazzetta dello Sport – is an international level Classic end of season cycling battle. The last edition was won by Miguel Angel Lopez with an attack on the ramps of the Colle di Superga.The route starts in San Giuliano Milanese (Sesto Ulteriano) and rolls across the Po Valley along flat roads, all the way through the Vigevano and Lomellina plains, up to Casale Monferrato, where the race profile becomes wavier, with gentle climbs and descents that lead to the final circuit.

The route rolls past San Mauro Torinese and all along the Po River in Corso Casale, where it takes in the first climb to the Basilica of Superga. The road then drops down into Rivodora on a technical descent (diverting 600 metres before the finish) that leads back to San Mauro. Here the route goes up again, all the way to the finish, with gradients exceeding 10%. The fixed feed zone is in Casale Monferrato (km 91-94).



Final kilometres

The last 5km (to be covered twice, with the exception of the final 600m) start in Torino, in Corso Casale, at the foot of the climb that leads to the Basilica of Superga. The average gradient is 9.1%, with a mid-climb peak of 14% and long stretches with 10% gradients. There is a left-hand U-turn 600m before the finish that leads to a short 8.2% climb, with one last bend 50m before the finish, on 7m wide asphalt road.

TEAMS

The 19 teams (14 UCI WorldTeams and 5 UCI Professional Continental Teams) of eight riders who will participate in 98th Milano-Torino are:

AG2R LA MONDIALE (FRA)

ASTANA PRO TEAM (KAZ)

BAHRAIN - MERIDA (BRN)

CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM (USA)

FDJ (FRA)

MOVISTAR TEAM (ESP)

ORICA - SCOTT (AUS)

QUICK - STEP FLOORS (BEL)

TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN (SUI)

TEAM LOTTO NL - JUMBO (NED)

TEAM SKY (GBR)

TEAM SUNWEB (GER)

TREK - SEGAFREDO (USA)

UAE TEAM EMIRATES (UAE)



ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI - SIDERMEC (ITA)

BARDIANI CSF (ITA)

COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS (FRA)

NIPPO - VINI FANTINI (ITA)

WILIER TRIESTINA - SELLE ITALIA (ITA)

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group