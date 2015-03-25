Teams Announced For La Vuelta 2018

The organizers of La Vuelta have chosen the teams that will take part in the 73rd edition of the Spanish Grand Tour. La Vuelta 2018 will start on Saturday the 25th of August and finish on Sunday the 16th of September, from Málaga to Madrid.
In accordance with Union Cycliste Internationale rules, the following eighteen UCI WorldTeams are automatically invited to the race:
AG2R La Mondiale (FRA)
Astana Pro Team (KAZ)
Bahrain - Merida (BRN)
BMC Racing Team (USA)
Bora – Hansgrohe (GER)
Groupama - FDJ (FRA)
Lotto Soudal (BEL)
Mitchelton - Scott (AUS)
Movistar Team (ESP)
Quick-Step Floors (BEL)
Team Dimension Data (RSA)
Team EF Education First - Drapac (USA)
Team Katusha - Alpecin (SUI)
Team Lotto NL - Jumbo (NED)
Team Sky (GBR)
Team Sunweb (GER)
Trek – Segafredo (USA)
UAE Abu Dhabi (UAE)
In addition to these eighteen teams, the organizers have awarded the following wildcards:
Burgos - BH (ESP)
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (FRA)
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (ESP)
Euskadi Basque Country – Murias (ESP)
KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP
Source: DSG