Teams Announced For La Vuelta 2018

In addition to these eighteen teams, the organizers have awarded the following wildcards :

In accordance with Union Cycliste Internationale rules, the following eighteen UCI WorldTeams are automatically invited to the race:

The organizers of La Vuelta have chosen the teams that will take part in the 73rd edition of the Spanish Grand Tour. La Vuelta 2018 will start on Saturday the 25th of August and finish on Sunday the 16th of September, from Málaga to Madrid.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker