Team WNT announce line-up for OVO Energy Women's Tour debut

World and Olympic Champion Katie Archibald will lead British squad Team WNT as they make their debut in the OVO Energy Women's Tour next month, which gets underway in Daventry, Northamptonshire on Wednesday 7 June.



The six-rider line-up for the team, backed by precision tools manufacturer WNT, also includes current British Circuit Race Champion Eileen Roe, and Irish Road Race Champion Lydia Boylan.



"I'm very excited about returning to the OVO Energy Women's Tour but now riding for a UCI team in Team WNT Pro Cycling. We've got some big challenges facing us with a highly competitive field and treacherous looking course profiles, but I'm looking forward to those challenges." Says Katie Archibald.



Archibald has ridden the OVO Energy Women's Tour once before, in 2015, while all five of her teammates will be making their debuts in the race, which is a part of the UCI Women's WorldTour.



"We're really happy to be making our debut in the OVO Energy Women's Tour. It's one of the major events on the women's cycling calendar and has been a priority on our calendar since we were fortunate enough to be invited. We hope to have positive impact on the race in what is sure to be a field packed with the best riders in the world" says Director Sportif, Graeme Herd.



''We are delighted to be participating in the OVO Energy Women's Tour. Our team will be riding bikes kitted out with top quality components from our strategic partners that are made with our tools and we aim to put on a show for our customers, business partners and the general public alike.'' Says Tony Pennington, WNT UK managing director.



The Team WNT line-up is: Katie Archibald (GBr), Lydia Boylan (Irl), Natalie Grinczer (GBr), Hayley Jones (GBr), Elise Maes (Lux), and Eileen Roe (GBr).



Already named on the provisional rider list for the OVO Energy Women's Tour are all three former champions of the UCI Women's WorldTour event – Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans), Lisa Brennauer (Canyon//SRAM) and Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling).



Other top names scheduled to be riding include Dani King (Cylance Pro Cycling), Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) and Thalita De Jong (Lares Waowdeals).



The full provisional rider line-up for the 2017 OVO Energy Women's Tour will be published on Friday 2 June.



The OVO Energy Women's Tour will begin in Northamptonshire on Wednesday June 7, with the opening stage between Daventry and Kettering and also include stages in Warwickshire and Derbyshire, finishing in central London on Sunday 11 June. All 15 of the world's top teams will be taking place, plus British squads Team WNT and Drops.



A one-hour highlights programme of every stage will be broadcast daily on ITV4 and Eurosport and available on demand via the ITV Hub and Eurosport Player. The OVO Energy Women's Tour is a part of the UCI Women's WorldTour, comprising 20 events around the world in 10 different countries.

