Team Sunweb Wins Men's World Team Time Trial

Team Sunweb have won the Men’s Team Time Trial at the 2017 UCI World Road Race Championships in Bergen, Norway.

A 42.5km course from Ravnanger (Askøy) to Bergen on a sunny afternoon was what the teams had to tackle.

Norwegian team Team Fixit were down the ramp first at 2.40pm local time, followed by the smaller teams before the World Tour teams went down the ramp.

There was some big guns out for this with Team Sky counting on Tour De France and La Vuelta winner Chris Froome, with fellow Brits Geraint Thomas and Owain Doull plus Vasil Kiryienka, Michal Kwiatkowski and Gianni Moscon.

Fixit were first to finish in 53.11.91, whilst Team Sky were fastest at the first checkpoint after 10.5kms.

CCC Sprandi finished in 49:34.47 and then LottoNL-Jumbo came home in 49.10.00.

Movistar with British rider Alex Dowsett finished 0.35 quicker than LottoNL-Jumbo to take over the lead, whilst Team Sky were reduced to four riders with Thomas and Doull dropping back on the climb.

Team Sunweb flew home to take over the hot seat with a time of 47.50.42.

Team Sky finished with four riders in 47.50.42 to go provisionally second before BMC gave away twelve seconds in the last four kilometres to give Team Sunweb, the men’s and women’s titles with BMC taking silver and Team Sky bronze.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

