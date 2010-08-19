Team Sunweb Unveil Vuelta a España Line-up

The 2017 edition of the Vuelta a España is fast approaching and German Team Sunweb are pleased to announce their final selection for the race.



A strong nine-rider line-up has been selected with an eye on the future, as well as to support Team Sunweb's exploration of GC possibilities. The Vuelta a España will have five Grand Tour debutants in Team Sunweb's line-up; including Søren Kragh Andersen (DEN), Chris Hamilton (AUS), Lennard Hofstede (NED), Lennard Kämna (GER) and Sam Oomen (NED). Next to their contributions to the team's goal, the focus will be on the long-term development of these talented riders. The extremely young team will be complemented by experienced road captain Johannes Fröhlinger (GER) as well as climber Warren Barguil (FRA), who won two stages in the 2013 Vuelta and more recently the KOM jersey at this year’s Tour de France. A key member of the team's successful Giro d'Italia squad, Chad Haga (USA) completes the team alongside Wilco Kelderman (NED).



Speaking about Team Sunweb’s line-up for the Vuelta, coach Marc Reef (NED) explained: "We have a good combination of experienced riders and young talents with huge strength and potential on our line-up. We want our younger riders to see what it takes to complete a three week race and give them the opportunity to learn from our more experienced Grand Tour riders, without any form of pressure.



"The team have just come out of a solid period of preparation including a combination of racing and training at altitude and are all really motivated for a great race. We have completed some recons and analysis to become familiar with the important sections of the course and to help us formulate the best plan suited to our strengths in order to achieve our goal of looking for GC possibilities in Spain."