Team Sunweb Unveil New Kit

Team Sunweb are proud to present their 2018 race kit, which retains its prominent, recognisable two-stripe design and features the latest fabric technologies. Alongside its new technological features, the kit contains some exciting additions following a stellar 2017 season.

DISTINCTIVE TWO-STRIPE DESIGN

In 2018, Team Sunweb’s three programs will once again share the same two-stripe design kit. For the fifth consecutive year the kit retains its two distinguished “Keep Challenging” stripes, continuing its reference to the team’s DNA. The left stripe represents the continuous development of the riders both as individuals and as athletes, and the team as a whole. The right stripe represents the creation and continual enhancement of an elite sports environment. The 2018 design features the new “S” or “Spark” of Team Sunweb’s title partner, Sunweb, on both sleeves and sides, and on the back of each jersey, making riders even more noticeable in the peloton.

TECHNOLOGY

Once again, the Giant race clothing is manufactured by Etxeondo and the team’s scientists continuously work alongside both, as well as DSM to insert the latest technologies into their cycling gear. Aerodynamics and safety are two key characteristics in this process; vigorous testing in the research facilities and wind tunnels at the Technical University of Delft ensures optimised drag in all circumstances. Etxeondo’s protective shorts by DSM Dyneema have undergone further advancements to the fibre in 2018 for increased comfort and safety on the bike.

WORLD CHAMPION SIGNATURE

The newly crowned team time trial champions from both Team Sunweb’s men’s and women’s programs will proudly showcase the corresponding UCI logo on the team’s 2018 race kit, representing the prestigious victories from the Bergen world championships.

Team Sunweb’s CEO Iwan Spekenbrink (NED) said: “We are pleased to present our new kit for 2018. It is with pride that we continue to showcase our deeply embedded “Keep Challenging” stripes as the jersey’s key design feature. We are certain that the technological features from our improved kit give us the competitive advantage that we are continuously searching for.”