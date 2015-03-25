 

Team Sunweb Team Up With Province Of Limberg

25 November 2017 09:18

Team Sunweb and top sports oriented Province of Limburg have entered a partnership focused on the further professionalisation of the sport of cycling. The foundations of the partnership aim to inspire people, young and old, to ride their bike.
 
It's no secret that Team Sunweb's mission is to spearhead the movement of cycling becoming a genuine team sport. The team takes team sports such as football and basketball as successful examples of their vision for cycling, with athlete development at its core. Team Sunweb’s early thoughts about taking the next steps towards the movement include the centralisation of facilities, where athletes could work together on a daily basis, whilst being a part of everyday society in a location from where (altitude) training camps in Southern Europe are initiated.
 
In the upcoming period, progress will be made on concreting plans and the Province of Limburg will play a pivotal role. From Limburg, emphasis will be on the cross-border activities with its ‘neighbour’ Germany, thus enabling Team Sunweb to utilize the full “Euregio” region to focus on the optimisation of developing athletes into team players and progressing cycling into a team sport.
 
The central location, excellent training routes with cycling-friendly traffic, nearby airports and the knowledge of companies like Team Sunweb’s technology partner, DSM, have earned the region of Limburg a special place in the hearts of most cyclists and the team aim to further develop and build on this through the partnership.
 
Sports deputy of the Province of Limburg, Ger Koopmans, said: “Connecting our province to a top sports organization like Team Sunweb adds an important stimulus to sports in our region. More people will be attracted to cycling and live healthier, which is one of the driving forces of our policy. There are also positive effects for the sport itself when we stimulate people from all ages to cycle, and we further proceed in positioning us as the cycling province.”
 
“We’re excited about the partnership with the Province of Limburg, as it allows us to professionalise further in turning our sport into a true team sport,” said Team Sunweb CEO, Iwan Spekenbrink. “With hills, the German Eiffel area and the Ardennes around the corner, there is a great variety of training grounds for athletes. The sport is alive in Limburg which is also reflected by the knowledge institutes like DSM and prestigious universities in Maastricht and Germany, who work on concrete innovations which will progress the sport.”




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


Source: DSG

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as