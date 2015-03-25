Team Sunweb sign Jai Hindley and Michael Storer

Team Sunweb are pleased to announce that Aussie duo Jai Hindley and Michael Storer will join their WorldTour roster from the beginning of the 2018 racing season. Hindley signs a three year deal with the team until the end of 2020, whereas Storer signs for two years until the end of 2019.



Both riders have recently challenged at the Tour de l'Avenir, recognised as the most important U23 stage race where promising talents often find their way to the professional peloton. 21-year-old Hindley has taken some strong general classification results to date, such as 2nd overall at the 2016 AnPost Rás and 5th in the general classification at last year's Tour de l'Avenir. His strength has continued into the 2017 season as he finished 3rd at the Oceania Championships road race, 2nd overall to secure the white jersey at the Herald Sun Tour alongside a stage win and 3rd in the GC at Giro Ciclistico d'Italia, amongst other impressive results. Storer, 20-years-old, was consistent throughout 2016 finishing 3rd at the Oceania Championships U23 time trial, as well as securing the victory at Gran Premio die Poggiana and 7th in the GC of Tour de l’Avenir. The young Australian continued to impress during 2017 as he finished 3rd in the Australian U23 time trial, 5th in the GC at the Herald Sun Tour, 3rd in the GC at the Giro Ciclisto della Mont Blanc, 2nd in the Oceania Championships road race, took a stage win at AnPost Rás and 15th overall at the WorldTour Tour Down Under.



Speaking of joining the team Storer said: "I'm really excited to join Team Sunweb. I'm looking forward to working with the team, the riders and staff and also the new challenge that will come with racing in the WorldTour. When considering teams, the development pathway was really important for me because I'm still only riding my second year as an U23. I wanted a team that provides the best support for me to become a better rider and somewhere I could become athlete on and off the bike."



Hindley said: "I'm super excited to be joining team Sunweb for 2018. I think the team have shown they are quite big on innovation as well as developing young guys and this really stood out for me when looking for a new team. For 2018 my main goals would be to try grow as a cyclist whilst learning as much as I can, and to try to adapt to the professional style of racing."



Team Sunweb coach Marc Reef (NED) said: "Both guys are extremely gifted, talented riders and we're very pleased to welcome them to the team to embark on a journey of development together.



“We have been tracking Jai since the beginning of last year and have been in contact with him since the winter. We see a lot of potential for him as a climber and as a future GC hopeful. For now we will provide a race program with gradual build-up in level and difficulty, and he will have the time to develop across all different terrains. Michael is even younger at 20-years-old and is already a complete rider with a decent time trial, strong climbing abilities and potentially able to go for the GC in the future. Within the team he will have the time to be able to fulfill his potential and develop step by step, without any pressure.



“Our approach is focused on the development not only as a professional rider, but also as a person. We'll guide them intensively and give them time to get used to our way of working. We're building a track record in developing promising, young riders and we consider both guys as part of the next generation, following the pathways of guys as Tom Dumoulin (NED), Sam Oomen (NED), Chris Hamilton (AUS) and Lennard Kämna (GER)."





















