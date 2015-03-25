 

Team Sunweb Ready For The Tour De France

28 June 2017 11:38
Team Sunweb have said that they are ready for the Tour De France and the challenges it possesses.

Today, Sunweb have been holding their pre-race press conference at the Giant Flagship Store In Dusseldorf and it was an event which saw the team's CEO speaking about the grand depart in Dusseldorf and the love of cycling which there is in Germany with a huge potential and motivating the young riders whom they hope some will go on to compete against the best in the world.

The coaches who had helped Tom Dumoulin win the Giro D'Italia were prepared for a new challenge and Mike Teunissen making his TDF debut, said that this was bigger than everything he did before and has always worked for as well as wanting to do his job and help the side,

Ramon Sinkeldam, the New Dutch champion in his 3rd TDF said: " Last year's we worked with different type of sprinters but this year, we go again with a new challenge.

Other riders spoke including Albert Timmer who has the race going only 200 yards from his house,  Simon Geschke who spoke about finishing the Giro with Tom Dumoulin winning,  Laurens Ten Dam said about the three weeks of hard work and joked that would be him finished and he was off camping, whilst Warren Barguil said that he was good and happy to be here. " For me, TDF was not an option 2 weeks ago but now it is. I want to finish and take a stage win.'

Michael Matthews finished up by saying: "Altitude training has helped me to come into the race in the peak of fitness. A few stages would be nice." We are all in the best shape possible and what we get is what we get."


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group (Dusseldorf)

Source: DSG

