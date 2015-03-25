Team Sunweb Delighted With Giro D'Italia Win

|
In the final showdown to an
intense three weeks of racing, Team Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin (NED) secures
the overall victory at the 100th anniversary edition of the Giro
d'Italia, Team Sunweb's first Grand Tour general
classification win.
Team Sunweb made history today in what is a huge step, becoming the first
German team to win the general classification at the Giro d'Italia. An
incredible three week long fight from the entire team landed Dumoulin in
a perfect position ahead of today's individual time trial in Milan, with
just 53 seconds separating Team Sunweb's Dutch time trial champion
from the Maglia Rosa. When Dumoulin arrived at the second check
point, he was the virtual Maglia Rosa and was able to continue
perfectly powering to glory on his Giant Trinity Advanced SL, winning the
Giro d'Italia by 31 seconds. With a long term vision in mind the team
have helped to grow Dumoulin into the rider he is today, Team
Sunweb continue to do the same with their current and future German
talents, with the aim of progressing to this level in the future.
An emotional Dumoulin said of his win: "This is incredible, I can't
believe it. Beforehand I knew that I needed to stay calm but I almost
couldn't. I am happy for myself but also happy that so many special
people around me were able to share this moment with me and to have the
team up on the podium with me really topped it all. It's been a
great atmosphere with the team over the past few weeks and I can't
thank the team enough for all that they have done. All of
our hard work has paid off and I couldn't be more thrilled."
Team Sunweb's Giro d'Italia coach Luke Roberts (AUS) added: "With
everyone so tired we knew that today would be really unpredictable, but
within the first few kilometres I knew that this was going to be a good
time trial for Tom. To finish off these three weeks with a win is
brilliant. We've had some ups and downs but the whole team have done an
amazing job and their incredible efforts have been rewarded."
Team Sunweb CEO Iwan Spekenbrink (NED) said: "From everyone that has
been involved with the team from its beginning to everyone that joined
later on, this comes as a huge reward for everybody's hard work and
dedication. We all share one united goal and each and every person works tirelessly
towards it, always on the basis of new and challenging ideas to keep
growing our team and setting higher goals. I am so proud of the team and
Tom, as well as everybody behind the scenes who has made this possible.
This really is a brilliant achievement for the entire Team Sunweb
family."