Team Sunweb Confirm 2018 Rosters

Across their three Programs - Men's, Women's and Development - Team Sunweb welcomes a total of 12 new riders. Counting on an extensive track record of developing young athletes to the top level ranks of the sport to perform amongst the world's best, Team Sunweb continues to invest in up and coming talent. This is reflected by the signing of Aussie-duo Jai Hindley and Michael Storer for the Men’s Program, Pernille Mathiesen (DEN) to the Women’s Program, and young additions to its Development Program; German-duo Leon Heinschke and Niklas Märkl, Marc Hirschi (SUI), Jens Vanoverberghe (BEL), and latest signing Sergio Tu (TAI).
The 20-year-old Tu counts as the final addition to Team Sunweb's Development Program and commented about joining the team: "It's a great opportunity to join Team Sunweb and it's great for me to take the next step in my development. Becoming a part of the team is a dream come true, Team Sunweb has a great support structure required for riders to develop to the next level.”
Speaking about Team Sunweb's 2018 roster, head of coaching Rudi Kemna (NED) said: "We're happy to finalise our 2018 roster and are already looking forward to the year ahead. With the new signings to the team we can make another step in our growth, alongside laying the foundations for the future with the addition of some huge talents. Talent development remains to be one of the core pillars of our elite sport approach. The focus this winter will be to make a smart, multi-year plan for each individual rider and offer them the scientific support structure to grow. It is a demanding approach and requires a lot of dedication and interaction between riders, movement scientists, coaches and scientific experts, in order for us to be able to optimise the ingredients for success across training, nutrition, data and equipment. After one of our most successful seasons to date, we're motivated to continue this momentum into the 2018 racing season."
Source: DSG