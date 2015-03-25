 

Team Sky Win The Hammer Series

04 June 2017 04:26
Team Sky have won the first ever Hammer Series.

The third and final day of the Hammer Series and this is the decisive race. The Chase was a team time trial over three laps of a 14.9km course.

The sixteen participating teams were ranked by adding together their positions in the first two races, with the lowest total being the top team and split into two groups: the top eight will go into Group 1, and bottom eight will go into Group 2. Teams in Group 1 can challenge for both victory in the Hammer Chase and overall Hammer Series victory. Teams in Group 2 can challenge for the Hammer Chase win, but not overall victory.

Trek Segafredo were the first to go in the group two race, who started 39 seconds ahead of Quick Step who were passed by BMC with two laps to go on a wet afternoon in Sittard.

BMC led going into the final lap at the Tom Dumoulin cycle park but Daniel Oss suffered a puncture leaving his team down to four riders and then three when Stefan Keung punctured.

This gave Quick Step the lead with Trek Segefredo passing them as Scotson was the next BMC rider to puncture with Kinsiato also suffering a mechanical.

Quick Step with four riders stayed away and won the battle for ninth place with a time of 35.48.

Team Sky led out the teams in Team Sunweb, Nippo-Vini Fantini, Lotto Soudal, Movistar Team, Cannondale-Drapac, Orica Scott and Team LottoNL-Jumbo in the final of the Hammer Chase.

Team Sky completed the first lap in 17.33 and the second in 34.44 minus Jon Dibben and eighteen seconds ahead of Sunweb.who caught up to Team Sky.

However, Team Sky put in a burst of effort and took the win to win the Hammer Series by a single second.


 

 

 

 

 

 

Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


 

Source: DSG

