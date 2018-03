Team Sky won the team time trial at the Coppi e Bartali in Italy.





Stage 1b was a team time trial with Team Sky naming British trio of Chris Lawless, Jon Dibben and Luke Rowe along with Leonardo Basso, Diego Rosa and Pavel Sivakov in their team which finished the course in a time of 14.44.





That was good enough to beat CCC Sprandi Polowice and Mitchelton Scott by ten seconds.





Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo) keeps his lead in the race.













KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP









Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.