 

Team Sky Up Town Top Ranking

24 October 2017 01:03
Team Sky have won the UCI Team Ranking Award for 2017

Team Sky were boosted by the Tour De France and Vuelta a Espana tour wins by Chris Foome and Michal Kwiatkowski taking wns in the Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo and the Clásica San Sebastian. 

Team Sky finished the season with 12,689 points beating Quick Step Floors who had a highly successful season with a large amount of stage wins for their 12,333 points. BMC were third with 10, 539 with Team Sunweb (7,991) and  Trek-Segafredo (7,635) rounding out the top five.

Greg Van Avermaet of BMC is the UCI World Tour champion.  

The 32- year-old Belgian won the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, E3 Harelbeke, Ghent-Wevelgem, and Paris-Roubaix races and recorded second places at the Tour Of Flanders and Strade Bianche, to finish with 3,582 points beating Chris Froome of Team Sky who had 3,452 points with Giro D'Italia winner Tom Dumolin third on 2,545.

Birmingham born Irishman Dan Martin finished eighth.


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

