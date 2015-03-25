 

Team Sky Unveil Special Tour De France Jersey

01 June 2017 08:57
Team Sky have unveiled a special white jersey for the 2017 Tour De France.

A special white jersey has been produced in partnership with Castelli and continue to feature all the element of the 2017 kit but this one will be in white.

Not only a change of colour but this jersey will have the name of some of their fans in the kit.  Team Sky have said that a selection of lucky fans will see their names printed into the blue line on the back of the jerseys which will be worn by riders as they are introduced to the crowds when the kit is officially unveiled on June 30th in Dusseldorf.

Fans who want to apply for the chance to see their name featured on the back of the special edition presentation jersey have until the 13th June to enter their details at: teamskypromotions.com/whitejersey 

Chris Froome said about the kit:  “The backing we get from Team Sky fans means so much to the riders, and it really makes a big difference to us wherever we are racing. 
  
“Giving fans an opportunity to be right there with us as we kick off this year’s Tour de France is just a small way for us to say thank you for that support.”
 
The Team Sky 2017 Tour de France kit will be available for purchase as a limited edition from 12 June through www.castelli-cycling.com and through selected Castelli retailers. 


More - at https://www.teamsky.com/#VwH0bQFlM8t4jUkI.99






Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

