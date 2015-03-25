Team Sky Unveil New Kit For Next Season

"The kit, produced with our Performance Clothing Partner Castelli, will give the team a new look for the new season. However, the kit also retains many of the features that have made our riders so recognisable in the peloton.

The line on the back of the jersey, a feature of every Team Sky kit since we began racing in 2010, remains integral to the design while the ‘data pattern’, which records every one of Team Sky’s victories, has been updated to include the team’s wins from 2017.

Victories from 2010-2016 are now in one place on the back of the jersey, with all the wins from the historic 2017 season represented by a pattern embedded within a blue band across the front of the new jersey.

The reintroduction of the blue band is inspired by the design of the kits worn by Team Sky in our first years of racing.





Introducing our new kit for 2018, Team Sky Principal Sir Dave Brailsford said: “We initially changed to white jerseys for the Tour de France last summer, and it was the feedback from riders and the response from our fans that inspired us to go white for the 2018 season. “Our ambition is for our riders to have the leading performance clothing in the peloton, and we believe that the 2018 kit is our best yet." Reflecting on Team Sky’s partnership with Castelli, Brailsford added: “Castelli have a long record of innovation within our sport, both in terms of performance and design. “They put performance first and are pioneers in research and development. They put the rider at the heart of their thinking and our 2018 kit reflects that. “From the outset we quickly developed the high levels of dialogue and communication that have characterised our partnership. That has enabled us to work dynamically on the testing, feedback and development cycle, combining our knowledge and experience and applying that straight to the rider and their performance in both training and racing. Our success in 2017 is testament to that collaborative approach.



“Castelli lead the way when it comes to performance clothing in our sport and we are sure we will continue to see the benefits of our partnership as we look to new challenges in 2018.”