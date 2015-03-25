Team Sky Statement After Anti Doping Charges Are Dropped

Team Sky has issued the following statement to the media:

"UK Anti-Doping has today confirmed that it does not intend to bring forward any anti-doping charges in relation to its investigation into issues around the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine. This investigation has now been brought to a close.

We are pleased that UK Anti-Doping have concluded their investigation and that they will not be taking any further action.

We have always maintained that there was no wrongdoing and we have co-operated fully with UK Anti-Doping over the last year.

Since our inception as a new pro cycling team in 2010 we have continually strengthened our systems and processes so they best support our strong commitment to anti-doping."









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

