Team Sky Sign Dylan Van Baarle

"The young Dutchman is a rising star of the Classics races, having finished fourth at the Tour of Flanders this year, improving on his sixth place finish in 2016. He will add even more quality to Team Sky’s already impressive Classics roster.

Van Baarle also secured a memorable overall victory at the Tour of Britain in 2014 as a neo pro, showcasing his all-round talent and ability in week-long stage races.

In addition to his impressive result at Flanders, 2017 saw the 25 year old take top-10 finishes at Dwars Door Vlaanderen and E3 Harelbeke, in addition to completing his third Tour de France.

Van Baarle is the latest addition to a lineup of talented young riders which is taking shape at Team Sky as we prepare for the 2018 season and beyond.

Dylan van Baarle said: “I’m really looking forward to the next two years. It’s a dream come true to ride for the team and I think this is the next step in my career.

“I’ve raced against Team Sky for the last four years and you can see it’s maybe the best team in the peloton. Now I’m joining the team and I think I will suit the team well.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Looking forward, Van Baarle set out his goals for his time with Team Sky, adding: “I hope to get some good results next year in the Classics, but I think in small stage races I can also do a good GC performance. I have a good TT so that’s also one of my goals for the next few years, to show that I’m not only a Classics rider, but I also want to develop myself in the one-week stage races. I think Team Sky is a great place to help me do that.

“Finishing in fourth place at Flanders this year has given me a lot of motivation. Not just being so close to the podium, but also because I finished sixth the year before I could see the improvement in myself, and that’s what I want to keep up.

“Obviously I was a bit disappointed not to be on the podium but after a few weeks I was just happy to be in that position and able to sprint for second place. I want to do even better in the next few years.

“I want to target a podium in a big Classic like Flanders or Roubaix. That is my main target.”

Team Sky Sport Director Servais Knaven said: “Dylan is a talented young rider with who is keen to come to Team Sky and continue to develop. He will be a really good guy for us to have in the team.

“He’s a really strong guy for the Classics with a background riding in Holland and Belgium. This year he was fourth at Flanders and always at the front of the race. He grew up with these tough races and I think he can be a really good rider for us in the Classics.

“He also won the Tour of Britain a few years ago so you can see he is a great all-round talent. He can time trial well and he’s finished the Tour de France three times so he’s certainly a strong rider.

“In one-week stage races like the Tour of Britain or Bayern Rundfahrt we’ve seen he can be really strong. You could see at the under-23 level he had some really good results and was national champion, so he’s always been a big talent.

“He’s a guy who loves racing. You often see him going on the attack and he’s certainly not afraid to race and go for it.”





















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group