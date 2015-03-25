Team Sky Sign Castroveijo And De La Cruz

Team Sky, have announced they have signed Jonathan Castroviejo and David De La Cruz.
Castroveijo joins from Movistar on a three year deal and is the current Spanish time trial champion.
Speaking about his move, Castroveijo said: “Everybody knows the strength in the team, and how important the spirit between the riders is to the team’s success. I’m really looking forward to being part of that, bringing my own experience and learning new things.
“I have been part of Grand Tour winning teams in the past and I want to do that again in the future. I’m happy to be taking this next step with Team Sky."
De La Cruz joins from Quick Step and said: “I’m excited to be joining the team. I’ve really enjoyed my time at Quick-Step but I definitely feel that, at this point in my career, Team Sky is the best place for me to progress and to be the best rider I can be.
“I think the team understand my skills as a rider and what I can offer to the team, so I’m really happy to be joining Team Sky and I am looking forward to this new challenge.”
Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
Source: DSG