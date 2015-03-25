 

Team Sky Name La Vuelta Line Up

14 August 2017 05:47
Team Sky have named their team for the 2017 Vuelta A Espana.

Chris Froome, Wout Poels, Mikel Nieve, Diego Rosa, David Lopez, Gianni Moscon, Salvatore Puccio, Ian Stannard and Christian Knees have been named as the riders that Team Sky feel can bring success in the race which starts in Nimes on Saturday.

Speaking about the race to the Team Sky website, Froome said: “It certainly feels as if I’ve got unfinished business with this race. I’ve finished second three times now, but I’ve got a good feeling about this year’s Vuelta. It feels like we’re on much more of a mission this year, and aiming for the Tour/Vuelta double this season has been a huge motivation.
 
“I don’t think we’ve been to the Vuelta a Espana with a team as strong as we’ve got this year.

“It’s a race I love doing, but it’s relentless. The course is always a lot more mountainous than the Tour de France and the conditions are tougher. Being mid-August in Spain, it’s quite common to have temperatures up in the mid 40s. It’s absolutely brutal.
 
“One thing that really sets the Vuelta apart from other races is where it is in the season. You have this mixture of riders who have targeted the Vuelta specifically, and others who are coming off a big season already.
 
“Typically, it’s a very aggressive race and a very punchy style of racing, which always makes for great viewing for the fans.”





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

