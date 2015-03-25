 

Team Sky Delight At Hammer Series Win

04 June 2017 05:05
Team Sky were delighted at winning the Hammer Series,

Team Sky beat Team Sunweb by a single second in the chase which was the third race with a five man team of of Owain Doull, Jon Dibben, Tao Geoghegan-Hart, Danny van Poppel and Elia Viviani.

Danny Van Poppel said: “I had to bring them to the last corner in front and it was really close – but if I didn’t do that, we didn’t win.” whilst Owain Doull said: “With those time gaps and that length of circuit, it was always going to be close … we thought just back off, recover and try and come past them in the last kilometre.”

Tao Geoghagen-Hart, who rode well over the three days, told Teamsky.com: “For sure the lead-outs that I’ve been a part of this year with Elia helped a lot. I’m lost for words at the last kilometre that Van Poppel pulled out. It was unbelievable how fast we overtook them. I was really sprinting from about 600 metres to go and I think everyone was on the limit in the final metres. Thankfully I had a bit more left than those Sunweb guys. It was a good job by the whole team.”



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


Source: DSG

