Team Sky Announce TDF Team

Froome will be supported by Sergio Henao, Vasil Kiryienka, Christian Knees, Michal Kwiatkowski, Mikel Landa, Mikel Nieve, Luke Rowe and Geraint Thomas.





The three-time Tour winner has been inspired by the desire to win a historic fourth crown and believes he’s worked even harder to make it happen.





He said: “The Tour de France is a special race and it would just be incredible to win it for a fourth time. Aiming for that fourth victory has given me a lot of motivation.

“To me, each Tour tells a different story. Every Tour is a different battle in terms of getting that Yellow Jersey and then trying to hold on to it.

“We’re ready as a team and I can’t wait for the Tour to start now. Honestly, I just love it. It’s a feeling that you don’t get from any other race.”



Sir Dave Brailsford, Team Sky Team Principal, said: “We’re really looking forward to the Tour. Chris is in good shape and he’s ready for it.

“To win the Tour once is a huge achievement, but to win it a fourth time would be remarkable.

“We’ve selected a strong and experienced lineup who will support him, and we’ll be looking to use the strength of the team to our advantage.”



