 

Team Sky Announce TDF Team

22 June 2017 01:59

Team Sky has announced its lineup for the 2017 Tour de France, where Chris Froome will seek a landmark fourth victory and third consecutive title.

Froome will be supported by Sergio Henao, Vasil Kiryienka, Christian Knees, Michal Kwiatkowski, Mikel Landa, Mikel Nieve, Luke Rowe and Geraint Thomas.

The three-time Tour winner has been inspired by the desire to win a historic fourth crown and believes he’s worked even harder to make it happen.

He said: “The Tour de France is a special race and it would just be incredible to win it for a fourth time. Aiming for that fourth victory has given me a lot of motivation.
 
“To me, each Tour tells a different story. Every Tour is a different battle in terms of getting that Yellow Jersey and then trying to hold on to it.
 
“We’re ready as a team and I can’t wait for the Tour to start now. Honestly, I just love it. It’s a feeling that you don’t get from any other race.”

Sir Dave Brailsford, Team Sky Team Principal, said: “We’re really looking forward to the Tour.  Chris is in good shape and he’s ready for it.
 
“To win the Tour once is a huge achievement, but to win it a fourth time would be remarkable.
 
“We’ve selected a strong and experienced lineup who will support him, and we’ll be looking to use the strength of the team to our advantage.”

Full Team Sky Tour de France lineup: Chris Froome, Sergio Henao, Vasil Kiryienka, Christian Knees, Michal Kwiatkowski, Mikel Landa, Mikel Nieve, Luke Rowe, Geraint Thomas.

Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

