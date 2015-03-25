Team Sky Again To Compete In Hammer Series

Team Sky have announced that they will be competing in this year's Hammer Series races.
The Hammer Series works as follows:
Each Hammer race is made up of three Hammer race days - the Hammer Climb, the Hammer Sprint and the Hammer Chase. Teams select five riders for each race from a pool of seven so they can field their strongest sprinters, climbers and time trialists for the respective race days.
Day 1 - Hammer Climb
The Hammer Climb is a points race, aimed to test the teams over 7-12 laps of a climbing course. Points are awarded to the first 10 riders across the line at the end of each lap, with double points on offer on three laps including the final.
Day 2 - Hammer Sprint
The Hammer Sprint is another points race, this time taking place over laps of a fast, flat circuit. Once again, points are awarded to the first 10 teams to get a rider over the line at the end of each lap, with double points available on three laps including the final. The race winners are the team that have accumulated the most points, with the top 10 riders receiving bonus points in descending order, that contribute to their starting position in the Hammer Chase on day three.
Day 3 - Hammer Chase
Day three is the decider: the Hammer Chase, a team time trial with a twist. The team in pole position on the leaderboard following the previous two days of racing are first off, and following a fixed time period, they’re pursued by the second placed team and so on. In this thrilling fox and hound type format, the first team over the line will win the Hammer Chase and claim overall victory, earning the title of Hammer Champions.
Team Sky's Tao Geoghagen-Hart said:
“It was a real pleasure to race in the inaugural Hammer Series last year and obviously it was made all the more special because we won. The racing was intense - with groups coming and going all the time. The format definitely suits aggressive racing.
“It’s great that so many cycling fans around the world were able to watch it live. I know a lot of people who don’t often watch racing tuned in because it was live on Facebook. I hope I get to race in one of the events this year and look forward to trying to retain our title we won in 2017.”
KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP
Source: DSG