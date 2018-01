Among the special guests were Russian General Council in Milan Alexander Nurizade, Vice President of Russian Cycling Federation Yuriy Kucheryavyi, Ernesto Colnago, Head coach of the Italian national team Davide Cassani and representatives of Russian and Italian cycling federations.

On Saturday 27th of January the Russian cycling team Gazprom – RusVelo held an annual team presentation in Rezzato, Italy. New team roster, sports directors, technical partners and the unique documentary about team's participation in the 100th edition of Giro d'Italia were presented during the event.