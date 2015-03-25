Team Line Up For Team Wiggins Announced

Team WIGGINS confirmed for 2018.

Established in 2015 to facilitate Sir Bradley and his GB teammates preparation in the run up to the Rio Olympics, Team WIGGINS has quickly become known as one of the top development teams in world cycling with former riders Owain Doull, Jonathan Dibben, James Knox and Scott Davies all having progressed to World Tour teams, and Mark Christian, Dan Pearson and Corentin Ermenault to Professional Continental Teams.

The team achieved a number of successes in 2017, including:

James Knox finishing 2nd at Liege Bastogne Liege U23,

Scott Davies winning the British U23 Time Trial Championships,

Scott Davies finishing 4th in the Baby Giro, and

Two victories in the British premier calendar races.

The team’s mission will now shift to focusing on the development of U23 riders with the aim of assisting these riders in their pursuit of riding at the elite level of professional cycling. “I’m proud that Team WIGGINS is now known as a top development team for young talent from the UK and abroad,” said Sir Bradley Wiggins, founder of the team and Britain’s most decorated ever Olympian. “Team WIGGINS has exceeded all expectations to date, and the 2018 crop of under 23 riders looks as exciting as ever. We had our first team get together with physiological testing last week where it was great to meet the team and talk through the 2018 plans. This is the next generation of cycling heroes, and I hope Team WIGGINS will inspire more and more people to ride bikes.” The full 2018 roster is as follows: Gabriel Cullaigh, GB

Reece Wood, GB

Joey Walker, GB

Nathan Draper, GB

Oliver Robinson, GB

Jacques Sauvagnargues, GB

Dylan Robson, GB

Etienne Georgi, GB

Tom Pidcock, GB

Rob Scott, GB

Jesse Yates, GB

Mark Donovan, GB

Mark Downey, IRL

Matthew Teggart, IRL

Michael O’Loughlin, IRL

Corentin Navarro, FRA

James Fouche, NZL

Campbell Stewart, NZL



