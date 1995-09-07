Team England Name Squad For Commonwealth Games

Team England have today named 27 cyclists to compete For Team and Country at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.
The Gold Coast 2018 programme includes track cycling, para-cycling (track), road cycling and mountain bike, with Team England competing across all cycling disciplines.
The track cycling team includes 14 members of the Great Britain Cycling Team who successfully competed at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn last week, including the recently crowned world champions Emily Nelson, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter and Kian Emadi. Emadi, along with Phil Hindes, won the silver medal in the Team Sprint in Glasgow 2014 and they both bring Commonwealth experience to a team developing on its journey towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Double Commonwealth tandem champions Sophie Thornhill and pilot Helen Scott will be back to defend the titles they won at Glasgow in 2014.
Hayley Simmonds, Melissa Lowther and Abigail Van Twisk are amongst those selected for the women’s road team alongside 2016 National Champion Adam Blythe, Ian Bibby, Harry Tanfield and Thomas Stewart in the men’s race.
Olympian Annie Last who finished 4th for Team England in Glasgow, Under 23 World Champion Evie Richards and British Champion Frazer Clacherty will contest the Mountain Bike racing.
Sophie Thornhill said: “Winning gold medals in the tandem sprint and kilo events in Glasgow for Team England was one of my proudest achievements, and I’m pleased to have the opportunity to defend the titles with Helen Scott. We’re currently both training hard in Manchester ahead of our world championships in Rio, and from there we aim to carry our racing form through to the Gold Coast.”
Adam Blythe said: “I’m proud to have been selected for the Commonwealth Games this year and being able to represent my country. The road race course looks pretty challenging but I feel in good form at the moment and myself and the rest of the team are looking forward to getting stuck into the race.”
Evie Richards said: “I love being able to represent my country, and I’m looking forward to riding for Team England at Gold Coast 2018. We had our world championships in Australia back in September, so we used that trip as an opportunity to recce the mountain bike course for the Commonwealth Games. I really enjoyed the course, and I think it will suit a lot of my strengths so I can’t wait to race there.”
Team Leader Keith Reynolds said: “Our 27-strong team of riders will represent Team England across all the cycling disciplines at these Commonwealth Games.
“There is a lot of experience within the squad, with 14 riders having an Olympic, Paralympic or world championship medal to their name. Equally, there are riders for whom this event will play an important role as part of their development, and it’s great we can offer this to younger riders on the World Class Performance Programme as well as to non-programme riders.
“We’re happy with the team we’ve selected and there are some exciting prospects across the board, so I’m looking forward to seeing how the team gets on at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.”
Team England Chef de Mission Sarah Winckless said: “This is a really busy time of year for our cycling teams with the spring classics on the road, the world cup season starting for the mountain bikers and the world championships on the track so I’m delighted we are taking such a strong team to the Commonwealth Games. England has a long history in cycling at the Commonwealth Games having won over 100 medals. I’m hopeful this team will be able to add to that tally for Team and Country in just a few weeks time.”
Name
Date of Birth
Place of Birth
Discipline
Commonwealth Games Experience
Lauren Bate
24/140/1999
Billinge
Track Sprint
N/A
Ian Bibby
20/12/1986
Preston
Road / Time Trial
N/A
Daniel Bigham
02/10/1991
Newcastle under Lyme
Track Endurance / Time Trial
N/A
Adam Blythe
01/10/1989
Sheffield
Road
N/A
Frazer Clacherty
10/09/1987
Middleborough
Mountain Bike
N/A
Eleanor Dickinson
04/06/1998
Carlisle
Track Endurance / Road
N/A
Kian Emadi
29/07/1992
Stoke on Trent
Track Endurance
Glasgow 2014 – Silver Team Sprint
Ethan Hayter
18/09/1998
London
Track Endurance
N/A
Philip Hindes
22/09/1992
Krefeld, Germany
Track Sprint
Glasgow 2014 – Silver Team Sprint
Emily Kay
07/09/1995
Coventry
Track Endurance / Road
N/A
Annie Last
07/09/1990
Nottingham
Mountain Bike
Glasgow 2014 – 4th
Christopher Latham
06/02/1994
Bolton
Track Endurance / Road
N/A
Melissa Lowther
15/05/1996
Wakefield
Road / Time Trial
N/A
Katy Marchant
30/01/1993
Leeds
Track Sprint
N/A
Emily Nelson
10/11/1996
Burton on Trent
Track Endurance /Road
N/A
Ryan Owens
29/09/1995
Milton Keynes
Track Sprint
N/A
Rebecca Raybould
14/04/1998
Nuneaton
Track Endurance
N/A
Evie Richards
11/03/1997
Worcester
Mountain Bike
N/A
Helen Scott (pilot)
25/07/1990
Birmingham
Para-cycling (track)
Glasgow 2014 – 2 Gold
Hayley Simmonds
22/07/1988
Redditch
Road / Time Trial
N/A
Thomas Stewart
09/01/1990
Doncaster
Road
N/A
Charlie Tanfield
17/11/1996
Middlesborough
Track Endurance / Time Trial
N/A
Harry Tanfield
17/11/1994
Middlesborough
Road / Time Trial
N/A
Sophie Thornhill
09/02/1996
Stockport
Para-cycling (track)
Glasgow 2014 2 Gold
Joseph Truman
14/02/1997
Portsmouth
Track Sprint
N/A
Abigail Van Twisk
01/03/1997
London
Road
N/A
Oliver Wood
26/11/1995
Wakefield
Track Endurance / Road
N/A
KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP
Source: DSG