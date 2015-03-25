Talansky Takes Tour Of California Stage Five Win

Cannondale Drapac’s Andrew Talansky h as won the fifth stage of the Amgen Tour Of California.

The Queen’s Stage was a 125km stage from Ontario with a climb over the Glendora Ridge Rd, Glendora Mountain Rd and a summit on Mount Baldy.

The break formed and in it were: Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors), Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors), Martin Elmiger (BMC), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Erik Baska (Bora-Hansgrohe), Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac), Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale-Drapac), Tiago Machado (Katusha), Nils Politt (Katusha), Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Rob Britton (Rally), Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally), Evan Huffman (Rally), Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky), Lennard Hofstede (Team Sunweb), Artyom Zakharov (Astana), Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Greg Henderson (UHC), Daniel Jaramillo (UHC), David Lozano Riba (Novo Nordisk), Sean Bennett (Jelly Belly), Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly) and Yoann Bagot (Cofidis).

KOM leader Daniel Jaramillo of UnitedHealthcare took the maximum points on the Glendora Ridge Rd climb, ahead of Huffman and Machado.

With the break at three minutes, Rally’s Rob Britton and Peter Kennaugh of Team Sky went clear with Britton then going solo with 34.5kms to go.

Britton took the points on the Glendora Mountain Rd climb which was 12.6km long with average gradients of 5.1%, some forty seconds ahead of Kennaugh and looked determined to press on alone.

That he did, taking a lead over Kennaugh of a minute with twenty kilometres to go whilst behind them, the pace in the chasing group which was down to eleven riders, upped after Peter Sagan dropped back to the peloton.

The peloton got up to Kennaught and were 1.05 back on the climb up to Mount Baldy.

Rafal Majka joined those chasing Britton and was able to mark any moves before Britton was caught with 6kms left.

Into the final three kilometres and Lachlan Morton in the young rider’s jersey, Andrew Talansky and George Bennett were on the front on the hors category climb. Ian Boswell of Team Sky joined the three leaders as did Rafa Majka came up and shot past them.

Talansky and Bennett were able to join Majka as did Boswell for the final kilometre which provided the usual cat and mouse games.

Majka went but Bennett was with him again as the gradient started to really hit. Talansky came back again as did Boswell who started to lead. But into the final turns, , Majka went but it was Andrew Talansky who took the win in 343.15 on stage five ahead of Rafa Majka, followed by Bennett, Boswell and Bookwalter.

The penultimate stage is a 24km time trial at Big Bear Lake and will have Rafa Majka in the leader's yellow jersey.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

