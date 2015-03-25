Talansky -I'm So Happy

Cannondale Drapac's Andrew Talansky has said that he is so happy after he took the win on Mount Baldy on the Queen's Stage of the Tour Of California,

“I’m so happy. “We needed that. That’s what happens when we have fun.

Speaking to the Cannondale Drapac press office about his victory, Talansky said:

“We’re all overjoyed.

“The guys set it up on the stage. My form, as far as everyone else was concerned, was unknown coming into this, and the guys put full trust and full faith in me. I ended up losing a bit of time on Mt. Hamilton on Monday. Brendan Canty saved my day yesterday, the whole team did. I could have been a minute back after getting a flat at a bad time.

“I’d prefer to be in the yellow jersey right now, but we won the stage, and I’ll enjoy that.

“I’ll focus on the time trial today. If we win this race, we win this race, and if we lose, we lose. Life goes on.

“Rafal is a great time trialist.

“I like my chances, but I can’t underestimate what he will do tomorrow. I have no doubt that we’ll both go out there and give it everything we have. Whoever ends up on top, ends up on top.”













Kev Monks for Digital Sport Group